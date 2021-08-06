Watch This Russian Mazda MX-5 Squeeze Under A Truck Like It’s In Fast & Furious

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

We all get different things out of early Fast & Furious movies. You might aspire to drive a modified car, or have a close relationship with your family and friends. Or you might just want to drive a car under a truck because it seems like a fun thing to do. Russian YouTuber Evgeny Chebotarev performs dangerous stunts so you don’t have to. He’s previously done a corkscrew jump in a 1987 Lada to pay homage to a similar stunt in the James Bond film The Man With The Golden Gun. It’s reported that this self-taught stuntman has attempted over 60 dangerous escapades.

He has now driven a Mazda MX-5 underneath a moving lorry, like the Honda Civics in the original Fast & Furious film (y’know, before it went all magnets and spaceships). The video, below, is a slightly tense watch, although we would’ve liked some dramatic music to pump up the adrenaline and look like he was in danger. As it is, he’s made the manoeuvre look like a normal bit of road driving. And this truck isn’t being hijacked like the one in the film. You’ll notice that the camera is mounted on the underside of the trailer and that the truck driver moves across the road to give the Mazda space on each side. There’s no danger in that respect, but Chebotarev still needs to drive at precisely the right speed to avoid being squashed by the lorry’s back tyres.