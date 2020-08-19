Tuned 542bhp BMW M2 Has More Power Than An M4 And No Big Grilles

Swiss tuner Dahler makes the M2 CS more powerful than the upcoming M3 and M4, with 542bhp available if you choose the Stage 2 package

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The BMW M2 CS is already pretty powerful, but hand it over to Swiss tuner Dahler and you can get almost 100bhp more extracted from the twin-turbo 3.0-litre engine. Dahler is no stranger to BMW’s smallest fully fledged M model, and it’s now released its tuning packages for the M2 CS.

Stage 1 brings 513bhp and 516lb-ft of torque, while the stage 2 pack is even more of a firecracker with 542bhp and 545lb-ft. That’s a pretty chunky increase over the standard car’s 406lb-ft figure. We’ve not heard of the acceleration times yet, but we can assure you it’ll be scorchingly quick - especially considering the standard car hits 0-62mph in just 3.8 seconds with the seven-speed auto ‘box. That’s already quicker than the upcoming BMW M4, and you don’t have to have its, ahem, attention-grabbing nostrils.