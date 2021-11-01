Toyota Is Restarting AE86 Parts Production

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

High-speed tofu delivery just got a whole lot easier, with Toyota confirming the Corolla Levin/Sprinter Trueno ‘AE86’ as the latest car to benefit from its GR Heritage Parts programme. The endeavour is all about reproducing long-since discontinued spare parts “to support customers who wish to continue driving older vehicles that are full of memories and that they truly love,” the Japanese manufacturer says. From today (1 November), brand new AE86 rear brake calipers and steering knuckle arms will be added to the roster, followed by rear driveshafts from 1 December 2021. All of these parts will be available to purchase through Toyota dealers, just as you would components for much newer cars.