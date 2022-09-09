Toyota Has Built A Few GR Yaris-Engined GR86s - Should We Be Excited?

One of the biggest complaints about the Toyota GR86’s predecessor, the GT86, was its power figure. It was enough fun at low speeds, but a little gutless when you really had the space to give it some. Toyota addressed this when it increased the engine size from 2.0 litres to 2.4, and now it seems the GR86 could get a turbo added to the recipe.

According to Australian car magazine CarSales, Toyota has put the same 1.6-litre three-pot engine as used in the GR Yaris and GR Corolla hot hatches into a handful of GR86 test mules. The G16E-GTS engine has been tuned for up to 500bhp in the GR Yaris in the past, and is set to come with 295bhp from the factory in the GR Corolla. That would be around 71bhp more than the 2.4 naturally-aspirated flat-four used in the GR86. Before you get too excited, though, the experiment is merely being carried out, at least for now, as a means for Toyota to develop synthetic fuels.