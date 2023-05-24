Top 10 Best Car Chase Movies Of All Time

Marking the release of the Fast X, the latest Fast & Furious installment, eBay surveyed UK motorists to get a definitive list of the top 10 best car chase movies.

1 The Italian Job, 1969: 1967 Austin Mini Cooper S

2 The Fast and the Furious, 2001: 1994 Toyota Supra Mk IV

3 Quantum of Solace, 2008: 2008 Aston Martin DBS, 2008 Alfa Romeo 159 3.2 V6 Ti

4 No Time to Die, 2021: 2020 Land Rover Defender 110, 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser, Range Rover Sport SVR

5 The Bourne Identity, 2002: 1989 Mini Mayfair MkIV, 1993 Peugeot 306, 1991 Citroën ZX

