Top 10 Best Car Chase Movies Of All Time
To celebrate the release of Fast X, a survey of UK motorists ranks the top 10 best car chase films.
Marking the release of the Fast X, the latest Fast & Furious installment, eBay surveyed UK motorists to get a definitive list of the top 10 best car chase movies.
1 The Italian Job, 1969: 1967 Austin Mini Cooper S
2 The Fast and the Furious, 2001: 1994 Toyota Supra Mk IV
3 Quantum of Solace, 2008: 2008 Aston Martin DBS, 2008 Alfa Romeo 159 3.2 V6 Ti
4 No Time to Die, 2021: 2020 Land Rover Defender 110, 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser, Range Rover Sport SVR
5 The Bourne Identity, 2002: 1989 Mini Mayfair MkIV, 1993 Peugeot 306, 1991 Citroën ZX
6 Baby Driver, 2017: 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX, 2013 Ford Police Interceptor Utility, 2009 Ford Crown Victoria
=7 The Blues Brothers, 1980: 1974 Dodge Monaco, 1974 Chevrolet Bel Air
=7 Gone in 60 Seconds, 2000: 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500, 1993 Ford Crown Victoria
8 Bullitt, 1968: 1968 Ford Mustang 390 GT 2+2 Fastback, 1968 Dodge Charger 440 Magnum
9 The French Connection, 1971: 1971 Pontiac Le Mans
10 Ronin, 1998: 1991 BMW 535i, 1996 Peugeot 406
