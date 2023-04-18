Three Limited Edition Huracans Revealed To Celebrate 60 Years Of Lamborghini

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Lamborghini has a big year in store, not only have we seen its first hybrid, the Revuelto, it’s now released limited edition Huracan models with special liveries to mark its 60th anniversary. The three editions based on the Huracan STO, Tecnica, and Evo Spyder are limited to just 60 vehicles and each get the choice of two anniversary specifications. These feature anniversary embroidery and graphics as well as a “1-of-60” carbon fibre plate.

The 640hp V10 STO livery is inspired by high-performance athletic sportswear. One version will feature shades of blue with a black, grey and blue interior and the other gets grey and black bodywork and interior with red stitching. Both will have exposed carbon fibre and 20-inch aluminium Hek matte black wheels. See also: The Lamborghini Huracan STO Is A Noisy, Mildly Terrifying Tribute To Combustion The Tecnica specification is inspired by motorsport and the Italian flag. The first configuration has grey bodywork with black and red details and a black and red interior whilst the second version has white paintwork, green lines and green details inside too. These Tecnica editions come with 20-inch Damiso shiny black rims.