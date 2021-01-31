or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 10 hours ago 0
Used Cars

This Used BMW M5 Costs 60% Less Than A CS But Is Pretty Much The Same Thing

The new M5 CS looks great and all, but if you're happy to do without its extra trinkets, there are huge savings to be had

Remind me later
BMW - This Used BMW M5 Costs 60% Less Than A CS But Is Pretty Much The Same Thing - Used Cars

The big problem with BMW‘s ‘CS’ line of cars is they consistently make their supposedly lesser siblings seem even better. Yes, the M2 CS may be the greatest version of the entry-level M car with its carbon fibre garnish and adaptive dampers, but it doesn’t move the game on significantly from the substantially cheaper M2 Competition. It’s the deal same with the CS-badged M3 and M4, and we’re not expecting to the new M5 CS to be a revelation.

Again, its alterations aren’t ones which will fundamentally alter the car. There’s a very small boost in power (which the M5 didn’t need anyway), and a 70kg weight drop, which you’ll struggle to feel in a car that still tips the scales at around two tonnes. Finally, BMW has - once again - added carbon fibre addendum, but all that stuff won’t be to everyone’s tastes anyway.

BMW - This Used BMW M5 Costs 60% Less Than A CS But Is Pretty Much The Same Thing - Used Cars

The price for all this? £140,780. That’s about £40,000 more than the starting price for an M5 Competition, and still nearly £20,000 if you tack on the ‘Ultimate Pack’. You could, then, save yourself a lot of money by getting one of those. Or, you could nab an even bigger saving by getting an early F90 M5.

The one you see on this page is up for sale on BuyaCar.co.uk for £57,534, nearly 60 per cent less than the CS. And although we’re yet to drive an M5 CS, we can pretty much guarantee it’ll feel barely any different to drive.

BMW - This Used BMW M5 Costs 60% Less Than A CS But Is Pretty Much The Same Thing - Used Cars

All the important bits are still here. It looks much the same, it has a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 (producing 592bhp as opposed to 626), and there’s a trick all-wheel drive system with multiple modes. 4WD is, BMW says, the quickest way around a track, but there’s also a more entertaining rear-biased ‘4WD Sport’ Mode. You can even ditch power to the front wheels entirely if you’re happy to foot the resulting tyre bills.

Our 2019-registered classifieds pick looks lovely in Marina Bay Blue metallic and has covered a mere 6460. It’s a safe buy, with some 18 months left on its official BMW warranty.

BMW - This Used BMW M5 Costs 60% Less Than A CS But Is Pretty Much The Same Thing - Used Cars

It’s worth pointing out that it’s often possible to score a big discount on a brand new M5 Competition, and the same will likely be true for the CS. Even with that in mind, an earlier F90 like this one represents spectacular value for money and is a great way to avoid the brunt of the initial depreciation.

Alternatively, you could wait a few more years, at which point these things would have shed many more thousands in value.

Tempted?

More BMW posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Used Cars This Sad, 150,000-Mile Bentley Mulsanne Deserves To Be Rescued Used Cars A £2500 Audi S3 Is A Shortcut To Premium Hot Hatch Thrills Used Cars Paul Walker's 350bhp Procar Inspired BMW M1 Is Up For Auction Used Cars This Used Audi RS6 Has 720bhp And An Akrapovic Exhaust Used Cars Would This Pristine 1967 Ford Bronco Make Your Dream Garage? Used Cars This Low-Mileage Honda NSX Type R Is Pure Auction Temptation Used Cars You Can Now Buy A McLaren 570S With Cayman GT4 Money Used Cars This E46 BMW 325ti Compact Is A Budget M2 Alternative

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or