This Is Probably The New Ford Mustang Mach 1

The Mach 1 name is set to make a return after an absence of over 15 years, and this is most likely the car which will carry the famous designation

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

A Ford Mustang Mach 1 hasn’t existed since 2004, but after a long absence, the famous designation is set to make a comeback on the sixth-gen Pony Car. Rumours have been bubbling away nicely since late last year, fueled by prototypes spied in and around Dearborn, Michigan. Like this one. Don’t let the Highland Green paintwork fool you - test mules are often mash-ups of existing products, and in this case, it seems Ford has chosen a Bullitt Mustang to work on.

The front end is unlike either the standard Mustang GT or the Bullitt, with a bumper design that looks more akin to the GT350’s. At the rear meanwhile, the diffuser is missing, which suggests this potential Mach 1 is in store for a redesigned part. The absent trim piece also gives us a good look at the exhaust, which features a single outlet either side, rather than the twin back boxes used for the GT and Bullitt.

The last Mach 1 featured a decent power hike over its GT sibling, something we’re not expecting this time - it’d upset the current Mustang pecking order, after all. A small increase should be expected, however, something which might be done via the same GT350 intake manifold conversion enjoyed by the Bullitt. Suspension upgrades will most likely be on the agenda too, along with unique colours and yes, many Mach 1 logos. We can also be hopeful that it’ll be making its way to the UK in right-hand drive, following Ford’s welcome decision to bring the Bullitt here.