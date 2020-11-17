This Hoonicorn Vs McLaren Senna Battle Is The Drag Race You Didn't Expect

Known primarily for sideways shenanigans, it’s odd but awesome to see Ken Block’s Ford Mustang ‘Hoonicorn’ in a drag racing situation. Perhaps that’s why the Hoonigan YouTube channel decided this needed to happen - the mad, highly bespoke drift machine has already proven itself when it comes to losing traction, so it’s interesting to see how it fares when the ultimate goal is the opposite.

It’s a fish out of water situation this car will be put in several times in the new ‘Hoonicorn Vs The World’ series, which kicks off with a battle against a McLaren Senna. But not just any Senna - it’s the one-off ‘Merlin’, chassis number 401, which has a unique ‘Sorcerer’s Black’ paint job and special gold accents. The car is said to be titled in tribute to MSO chief paint wizard Darren Townsend, who’s nicknamed Merlin.

It’s no more powerful than the standard car, however, with the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 789bhp. Impressive, but the 6.7-litre, twin-turbo Roush Yates V8 in Hoonicorn V2 belts out 1400.