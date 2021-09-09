There’s A Bugatti Chiron Just Chilling In This €2 Million Motorhome

Think a campervan can’t be luxurious? This massive Volkner Mobil is a motorhome for the stars, and has a compartment underneath big enough to fit a sports car in

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Picture this: you’re super rich and you want to go on a nice holiday but, ugh, your private jet is in for servicing. Here you go - a 12-metre-long motorhome that’s more like a six-star hotel than a shonky fibreglass box. Not that it looks like much from outside, but we suppose that’s part of the appeal. It may look like the lovechild of a lorry and a horse box, but the huge size of the Volkner Mobil Performance S (yup, real) means it can fit in some extraordinary features. Such as a garage for your sports car.

The appeal of taking your car with you is clear. You can just park the RV up on your pitch and set up camp, and have a smaller car for exploring little winding lanes to the beach. Or hitting nearly 300mph, if you stow a Chiron under your campervan. Certainly beats towing an Aygo behind you on an A-frame. This idea of a mega motorhome isn’t new, of course. But, like enjoying a multi-million pound mansion even though you’ll never afford one, it’s cool to have a nose around the Volkner Mobil. What will your €2 million (£1.7 million, or $2.4 million) get you?

Sadly, the Bugatti isn’t part of the package. You’ll have to supply that separately. Part of the price comes from a near-£300,000 Burmester stereo system, while there’s also handmade wood veneer and a rising plate stack. Oh, and a fully stocked kitchen with a dishwasher and an espresso machine. See the size of the bedroom and the shower and you might forget that this is a road-going vehicle, not a penthouse suite. To get your sports car of choice under the camper, a platform slides out and you simply drive onto it. The platform then gracefully slides back in, and your nicer wheels are stored safely and out of sight. We’re told that you don’t even need to tie the car down, although doing so might add some peace of mind if you did ever have to perform an emergency stop in this thing.