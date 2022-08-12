The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Looks Totally Bonkers With A Carbon Body Kit
Zyrus Engineering has unveiled its new aftermarket kit, set to be available early next year
Earlier this year, Volkswagen confirmed prices for its quirky ID. Buzz electric-powered bus, and now those with deep enough pockets can transform the Type-2-inspired machine into something bizarre thanks to Zyrus Engineering. The Norwegian firm has unveiled its carbon-fibre body kit for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, and it looks absolutely bonkers.
The computer renderings show a white ID. Buzz that has been lowered and given some new 22-inch carbon fibre ‘Zwheels’ aerodisk rims. Other changes include a new front fender with side winglets, side skirts, an in-your-face rear wing and a rear diffuser, all made out of lightweight carbon fibre. Zyrus Engineering has confirmed that every part of the ID. Buzz body kit is handcrafted, and customers will have the choice between a high-gloss or matte carbon finish on the aero pieces.
Zyrus Engineering is no stranger when it comes to building over-the-top body kits, offering carbon fibre packages for models such as the Porsche Taycan and the Lamborghini Huracan Evo. However, the ID. Buzz body kit is by far the most eye-catching project we’ve seen from the company.
Speaking of its crazy creation, a spokesperson for Zyrus Engineering said: “Electric mobility need not be boring with this new carbon-fibre kit; the design promotes a fun identity and uniqueness in the daily drive.”
The ‘Z Buzz’ kit starts from €11,900 (around £10,100, or $12,300), though those aerodynamic wheels will set buyers back an additional €4,999 (around £4,250, or $5,200). Those interested in buying standalone pieces of the body kit will be able to do so in early 2023.
