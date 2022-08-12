The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Looks Totally Bonkers With A Carbon Body Kit

Earlier this year, Volkswagen confirmed prices for its quirky ID. Buzz electric-powered bus, and now those with deep enough pockets can transform the Type-2-inspired machine into something bizarre thanks to Zyrus Engineering. The Norwegian firm has unveiled its carbon-fibre body kit for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, and it looks absolutely bonkers.

The computer renderings show a white ID. Buzz that has been lowered and given some new 22-inch carbon fibre ‘Zwheels’ aerodisk rims. Other changes include a new front fender with side winglets, side skirts, an in-your-face rear wing and a rear diffuser, all made out of lightweight carbon fibre. Zyrus Engineering has confirmed that every part of the ID. Buzz body kit is handcrafted, and customers will have the choice between a high-gloss or matte carbon finish on the aero pieces.