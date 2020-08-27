The Shouty, 666bhp Lister Stealth Doesn't Exactly Fly Under The Radar

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

This is the new Lister Stealth, a car which utterly fails to live up to its name. There’s precious little which can by considered stealthy, but we’re just fine by that. It uses the already pokey Jaguar F-Pace SVR as a starting point, with the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 fettled to churn out 666bhp and 650lb ft of torque. The new figures - up from the stock numbers of 542bhp and 502lb ft - are extracted via the addition of a tuning module, new supercharger pulleys, plus custom-built intercooler and airbox setups.

The drops the 0-60mph time to just 3.6 seconds, and the top speed to 195mph. It’s the most powerful and fastest-accelerating SUV to ever come out of the UK, Lister is keen to point out. It’s probably Britains best-sounding high-speed high-rider too - the SVR sounds sweet enough as standard, but Lister has fitted a stainless steel exhaust with carbon fibre tailpipe trim pieces to further improve the noise.

Like we said, stealthy it is not, and that’s before we get to the looks. The Stealth - originally codenamed LFP-666 when first confirmed a couple of years ago - has a new carbon fibre bumper, a fresh rear bumper with a carbon diffuser insert, bigger side skirts, arch extensions and 23-inch forged wheels Lister-designed wheels manufactured by American firm Vossen. The finishing touches come in the form of green accents littered around the car. Inside, the world’s your oyster - you can pick from 36 interior colours and 90 stitching options. The Lister logo is displayed on both the front headrests and the steering wheel, and on the vehicle used for the reveal images, there’s some lovely quilting on both the seats and door cards.