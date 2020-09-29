or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 3 hours ago 1
Tuning

The Prior Design Audi Coupe Is The Two-Door RS2 We Never Got

Prior's wild new kit for the B3 Audi Coupe takes inspiration from both the RS2 Avant and contemporary fast Audi models

Remind me later
Audi - The Prior Design Audi Coupe Is The Two-Door RS2 We Never Got - Tuning

Imagine if Audi had decided to make the RS2 in both estate and coupe forms. And now ponder an alternate history where the company was making its fast stuff look as aggressive back then as it does now. That seems to be what Prior Design has done with its latest body kit, which is for the old Audi Coupe.

Ideally, it’d go on an S2 - preferably one with an ECU tweak - but it’ll fit on any ‘B3’ coupe. It brings some ur Quattro influence to the 80 saloon’s more handsome cousin, with some beefy, widened wheel arches, and a series of slats cut into the bonnet. The latter element is something Audi itself resurrected for its performance models very recently, with the latest versions of the RS4, RS5, RS6 and [R8]https://www.carthrottle.com/post/rs6-vs-r8-rwd-whats-the-more-exciting-100k-audi/) all featuring this visual nod.

Audi - The Prior Design Audi Coupe Is The Two-Door RS2 We Never Got - Tuning

Prior Design developed the kit in cooperation with JP Performance’s Jean Pierre Kraemer, and Dr Rouven Mohr (also known as ‘Dr Crazy’, apparently). The creative team behind it had in mind both the RS2 and some of Audi Sport’s contemporary vehicles.

There’s not a whole lot of the original front end left, while at the back, there’s a new bumper and diffuser combo. There are new side skirts and some lovely looking (and hopefully functional) ducts in front of the rear wheels.

Audi - The Prior Design Audi Coupe Is The Two-Door RS2 We Never Got - Tuning

As there’s quite a lot to it, the kit isn’t especially cheap. It went on sale at the beginning of the week for €5798 (£5260), although at the time of writing, Prior is already saying it’s ‘down to the last few’. Only 40 will be made, referencing the 40 years Audi quattro has been a thing.

More Audi posts

1 comment

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Tuning Abt's First Hybrid Is A 420bhp Audi Q5 Tuning The 503bhp G-Power BMW M340i Is Your New M3 Substitute Tuning Ride On Board Manhart's Ridiculous 600bhp M5 V10-Engined E85 Z4 Tuning Here's How The 1000bhp, GT-R-Engined 'Nissan Navara-R' Is Shaping Up Tuning This 518bhp Mercedes-AMG A45 'RS' Will Do 201mph Tuning This Is Liberty Walk's £15,000 'A90' Toyota Supra Widebody Conversion Kit Tuning Live Out Your Baja Dreams With This 'Overland' Subaru XV/Crosstrek Tuning You Can Buy A £12,000 Carbon Mugen Bonnet For The FK8 Honda Civic Type R

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or