The Prior Design Audi Coupe Is The Two-Door RS2 We Never Got

Imagine if Audi had decided to make the RS2 in both estate and coupe forms. And now ponder an alternate history where the company was making its fast stuff look as aggressive back then as it does now. That seems to be what Prior Design has done with its latest body kit, which is for the old Audi Coupe.

Ideally, it’d go on an S2 - preferably one with an ECU tweak - but it’ll fit on any ‘B3’ coupe. It brings some ur Quattro influence to the 80 saloon’s more handsome cousin, with some beefy, widened wheel arches, and a series of slats cut into the bonnet. The latter element is something Audi itself resurrected for its performance models very recently, with the latest versions of the RS4, RS5, RS6 and [R8]https://www.carthrottle.com/post/rs6-vs-r8-rwd-whats-the-more-exciting-100k-audi/) all featuring this visual nod.