The Prior Design Audi Coupe Is The Two-Door RS2 We Never Got
Prior's wild new kit for the B3 Audi Coupe takes inspiration from both the RS2 Avant and contemporary fast Audi models
Imagine if Audi had decided to make the RS2 in both estate and coupe forms. And now ponder an alternate history where the company was making its fast stuff look as aggressive back then as it does now. That seems to be what Prior Design has done with its latest body kit, which is for the old Audi Coupe.
Ideally, it’d go on an S2 - preferably one with an ECU tweak - but it’ll fit on any ‘B3’ coupe. It brings some ur Quattro influence to the 80 saloon’s more handsome cousin, with some beefy, widened wheel arches, and a series of slats cut into the bonnet. The latter element is something Audi itself resurrected for its performance models very recently, with the latest versions of the RS4, RS5, RS6 and [R8]https://www.carthrottle.com/post/rs6-vs-r8-rwd-whats-the-more-exciting-100k-audi/) all featuring this visual nod.
Prior Design developed the kit in cooperation with JP Performance’s Jean Pierre Kraemer, and Dr Rouven Mohr (also known as ‘Dr Crazy’, apparently). The creative team behind it had in mind both the RS2 and some of Audi Sport’s contemporary vehicles.
There’s not a whole lot of the original front end left, while at the back, there’s a new bumper and diffuser combo. There are new side skirts and some lovely looking (and hopefully functional) ducts in front of the rear wheels.
As there’s quite a lot to it, the kit isn’t especially cheap. It went on sale at the beginning of the week for €5798 (£5260), although at the time of writing, Prior is already saying it’s ‘down to the last few’. Only 40 will be made, referencing the 40 years Audi quattro has been a thing.
