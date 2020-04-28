The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Has Been Spotted With A Giant Wing

There’s a lot to take in from this Nurburgring industry pool testing session. Packed into a ten-minute video from Auto Addition we can see the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series (sounding an awful lot like it’s powered by a flat-plane crank V8), an updated Jaguar F-Pace SVR, VW’s incoming Golf R, and a trio of Porsches.

There’s the 992 911 GT3, which doesn’t pique our interest all that much considering how much of it we’ve seen lately. More intriguing is the Taycan - it could be a new variant of the car, or perhaps the Turbo S is being sent out to improve on the Turbo’s Nordschleife lap time. And finally, there’s the one we want to focus on - the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. It appears at the 03:10 point of the video, to save you a scrub.

Rumours of such a car have rumbled on for years, but it seems Porsche has finally pulled the trigger. With those Nacca ducts, the rear three-quarter louvres and a top-mount rear wing similar to the part we’ve seen on the 992 GT3, it’s abundantly clear we’re looking at an RS-infused 718 GT4.