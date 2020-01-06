The New Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Is The Baby Lambo You Want

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Lamborghini has spent the best part of three decades trying - and mostly succeeding - to prove that all-wheel drive supercars can be fantastically exciting. But if you’re in the market for a brand new Huracan, you can - and should - now ignore all of that. Yep, the Huracan Evo is now available in rear-wheel drive form, providing a very welcome successor to the LP580-2. What better way to beat the January blues?

The story for the Huracan Evo RWD is much the same as its predecessor. Power from the 5.2-litre V10 has dropped slightly to 602bhp (down from 631), while torque has dipped a smidge to 413lb ft, but there’s less weight to propel. Shorn of the all-wheel drive model’s driveshafts, prop and centre differential, the RWD is 33kg lighter. It’s inevitably a little more ponderous off the line, but with 0-62mph taking 3.3 seconds, it’s hardly slow. That’s 0.3sec longer than the standard Evo takes, while the top speed of 202mph is identical.

The trick rear-wheel steering system of the all-wheel drive Evo is missing here, but the RWD has been given a radically-overhauled traction control system. Dubbed Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS), the setup is intended to give a lot of rear-wheel slip in the Evo’s angrier modes, and has been tuned for smoother interventions. We’re not entirely sure how Lamborghini has measured this, but apparently in Corsa, P-TCS “enhances oversteer by 30 per cent” compared to the Huracan LP580-2. Lovely.

Here's how the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD (right) compares to the AWD version

As with the last rear-drive Huracan, the Evo RWD gets a few styling tweaks that should help the average supercar spotter tell the difference at a glance. There’s a new, cleaner-looking front bumper, and a redesigned diffuser at the rear. As for which looks better, we’ll let you lot argue it out in the comments.