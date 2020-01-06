or register
The New Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Is The Baby Lambo You Want

Lamborghini has built a lighter, more-engaging version of the Huracan Evo, providing a successor for the LP580-2

Lamborghini has spent the best part of three decades trying - and mostly succeeding - to prove that all-wheel drive supercars can be fantastically exciting. But if you’re in the market for a brand new Huracan, you can - and should - now ignore all of that.

Yep, the Huracan Evo is now available in rear-wheel drive form, providing a very welcome successor to the LP580-2. What better way to beat the January blues?

The story for the Huracan Evo RWD is much the same as its predecessor. Power from the 5.2-litre V10 has dropped slightly to 602bhp (down from 631), while torque has dipped a smidge to 413lb ft, but there’s less weight to propel. Shorn of the all-wheel drive model’s driveshafts, prop and centre differential, the RWD is 33kg lighter.

It’s inevitably a little more ponderous off the line, but with 0-62mph taking 3.3 seconds, it’s hardly slow. That’s 0.3sec longer than the standard Evo takes, while the top speed of 202mph is identical.

The trick rear-wheel steering system of the all-wheel drive Evo is missing here, but the RWD has been given a radically-overhauled traction control system. Dubbed Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS), the setup is intended to give a lot of rear-wheel slip in the Evo’s angrier modes, and has been tuned for smoother interventions.

We’re not entirely sure how Lamborghini has measured this, but apparently in Corsa, P-TCS “enhances oversteer by 30 per cent” compared to the Huracan LP580-2. Lovely.

As with the last rear-drive Huracan, the Evo RWD gets a few styling tweaks that should help the average supercar spotter tell the difference at a glance. There’s a new, cleaner-looking front bumper, and a redesigned diffuser at the rear. As for which looks better, we’ll let you lot argue it out in the comments.

Inside it’s much the same as the all-wheel drive Evo, with the new 8.4-inch ‘HMI’ touchscreen infotainment screen present and correct. There is one deviation, however - yellow Alcantara trim has been developed especially for the RWD version to match the new Giallo Belenus exterior paintwork used for the car you can see in these images.

Like it? The recommended retail price is £137,000

