The Neat New Lego Porsche 911 Set Lets You Build As A Targa Or Coupe

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

We love car-based Lego sets, but good lord, are they expensive. Thankfully, the latest vehicular set from the Danish company has a neat way of helping you justify its punchy pricing. Sitting under the ‘Lego Creator’ banner, this Porsche 911 can be built as a Turbo coupe, taken to bits again, and reassembled as a Targa. Yep, it’s two sets in one.

According to Lego’s Mike Psiaki, who has the brilliant job title of ‘Design Master’, the team couldn’t decide which of the two 911s to recreate. “It was such a tough call that we engineered the ability to build the Lego Porsche 911 Turbo and Targa from a single set,” he says. It looks as though most of the set’s 1458 pieces are shared by both builds. In terms of the differences, along with the obvious bits (the Targa’s roof arrangement and lack of ducktail spoiler), you might have noticed that the Turbo gets wider rear wheel arches and distinct wheel inserts.

Each completed model is 35.5cm long, 16cm wide and 10.8cm tall. The detail is impressive, with a 2+2 interior featuring tilting dark orange and nougat front sports seats (based on ‘contemporary Porsche colour schemes’, natch), a gear lever, handbrake and working steering. Lift the rear, and a surprisingly faithful replica of Porsche’s venerable air-cooled flat-six is revealed.