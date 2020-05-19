The Mulholland Legend 480 Wants To Be A Modern-Day TVR

Mulholland Automotive - an offshoot of a motorsport composites company - has pledged to make the "true successor for TVR" with its Legend 480

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Deliveries of the all-new TVR Griffith were supposed to start over a year ago. But getting on for three years since the car’s reveal, the only one that exists is a prototype, with the production cars hit by delays related to building the new Welsh factory. In the meantime, another company has boldly claimed it’ll fill the TVR-shaped hole in the sports car landscape. Derby-based Mulholland Group - supplier of composite parts to F1 and WRC teams, among other things - has created ‘Mulholland Automotive’ for the job. Its first effort will be the Legend 480, intended to be “the true successor for [the] TVR recipe for the 21st century”.

To aid its ambitions, Mulholland has recruited former TVR design chief Damian McTaggart, who was responsible for the TVR Tuscan Speed Six. Judging by these renders - which show two distinct front end treatments for the 480 - the project is at an early stage. As such, not a whole lot is being revealed. Mulholland has at least said it’ll be “super-lightweight,” and based around a carbon fibre chassis, tapping into the firm’s experience with the material. A V8 will power the rear wheels via a manual gearbox and develop around 480bhp, hence the car’s name.