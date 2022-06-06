The Mercedes AMG E63 S Final Edition Marks The End Of An Era
The exclusive Mercedes AMG E63 S Final Edition is the super saloon’s swansong
AMG has just announced the E63 S Final Edition of the W213 fifth-gen model which will be the last V8 E-Class produced by Mercedes’ performance arm. The sixth-generation model will be a plug-in hybrid using an inline-four alongside an electric motor.
The Final Edition is a highly-specced special edition of the E63 S which will be limited to just 999 units and available in saloon and estate guise to bid farewell to the legendary 604bhp machine. Finished in matte graphite grey with a high-gloss black splitter and exterior elements, the Final Edition will also sit on 20-inch cross-spoke AMG forged wheels.
The Final Edition flaunts its combustion engine credentials with black chrome twin exhaust pipes at the rear and the dark theme continues with tinted rear windows. AMG emblems adorning the side pillars remind other road users of the car’s performance heritage.
The interior has received an upgrade, too. The AMG Performance seats offer lateral support for ‘dynamic driving manoeuvres’ – in other words, while you’re sliding sideways with smoke billowing from the tyres in the rear-drive Drift Mode. These heated and electrically-adjustable chairs are upholstered in luxurious Nappa leather with titanium and yellow stitching.
‘AMG Final Edition’ and ‘1 of 999’ badges proudly sit on the centre console as a reminder of the car’s exclusivity. Puddle lighting and black AMG brushed stainless steel door sill trims display exclusive yellow illuminated ‘AMG’ lettering.
Although some of the 999 E63 S Final Edition cars will be coming to the UK, the exact numbers are yet to be confirmed. One thing’s for sure, any die-hard fans of AMG’s unadulterated combustion-only V8 twin-turbo engine will need to get their orders in quick.
