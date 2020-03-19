The Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Is On Its Way To Your Playstation

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The Mazda RX-Vision concept must be one of the most gorgeous coupes we’ve ever clapped eyes on, and since its debut way back in 2015 we’ve been waiting with baited breath to see if Mazda will ever make a production version. 2020 marks Mazda’s centenary, so this year would be the perfect time to unleash the RX-9 to the world. It’s not like it made one appearance and then was never seen again, either. Mazda has wheeled it out several times since, and each time we’ve got a little hot under the collar about the thought of it making production. Then there have been patents for new engines, and even a sighting of a weird RX-8 mule on the Nurburgring.

But for now, we’ll have to be content with driving it in the virtual world. A Mazda RX-Vision GT3 will be selectable in GT Sport on the PlayStation 4 from 25 May, imagined as a racing version of the concept car. The GT3 gets a supersize, super-serious looking rear wing, steroidal arches, side-exit exhausts and a full-width splitter. Mazda never revealed any performance stats for the RX-9 (we’d still love it even if it was outpaced by a snail), but GT Sport has put some figures to the car. It quotes 562bhp and a weight of 1250kg, which should allow for a rapid 0-62mph time. GT Sport also mentions the car has an almost perfect weight distribution, so it should be pretty handy in the corners too - especially given all the virtual downforce created by the aero add-ons.