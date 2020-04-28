The Manual 992 Porsche 911 Carrera S Has Made It To Europe

Already announced some months ago for the North American market, a manual option for the current Carrera S has been confirmed for Europe

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

A manual gearbox is available for the 992-generation Porsche 911 Carrera S, although you probably already knew that. Porsche North America announced way back in October 2019 that a seven-speed manual was available to order in the territory, but now, the option can be ordered in Europe too. It’s the same setup here as across the pond. As a no-cost option, it breaks with the tradition of the PDK automatic version being more expensive, although the manual is bundled with Sport Chrono. So the manual is, in a way, cheaper, even if the Sport Chrono option doesn’t bring as many benefits when paired with stick shift.

Further deviating from the eight-speed dual-clutch 992, the active rear differential has been switched for a mechanical LSD. Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV), which helps turn the car via brake applications either side of the rear axle, also features as standard. An automatic rev-matching system is fitted as standard. Porsche says that the “overall setup will appeal above all to drivers with sporty ambitions,” helped further by a new tyre temperature indicator, now fitted to any 992 with Sport Chrono. Combined with the usual tyre pressure monitoring system, it features a series of bars that change from blue to white as the boots heat up. Neat. There are other new options joining the range too. InnoDrive is an extension of the cruise control system, which works out the “optimum acceleration and deceleration values” over your next 1.8 miles based on corners and gradients. Then there’s Smartlift, which allows you to store the GPS coordinates for wherever you’ve used the 40mm hydraulic nose lift, so the system knows where to activate next time. Also neat.

There's no manual for the base 992 Carrera. Yet...