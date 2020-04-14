or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 3 hours ago 1
News

The Last Ever 991 Porsche 911 Will Be Auctioned Off In A Covid-19 Fundraiser

The final 991 to roll off the production line - a 911 Speedster - will go under the hammer for the benefit of a Coronavirus relief fund

Remind me later
Porsche - The Last Ever 991 Porsche 911 Will Be Auctioned Off In A Covid-19 Fundraiser - News

Of the 233,540 991-generation 911s built by Porsche, this one is particularly special. And not only because it’s a 911 Speedster - as well as being one of the 1948-unit run of open-topped, GT3-engined 911s, it’s also the last 991 ever built.

Rather than tuck it away in its huge museum in Stuttgart, Porsche has decided instead to auction it off for charity. Via an online auction from RM Sotheby’s, taking place from 15 - 22 April, proceeds will benefit the United Way Worldwide Covid-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

Porsche - The Last Ever 991 Porsche 911 Will Be Auctioned Off In A Covid-19 Fundraiser - News

The Speedster in question has the Heritage Design Pack, adding a GT Silver Metallic paint finish, a white front bumper and big racing numbers. The Heritage Design Chronograph that was offered to buyers of the Pack will be included too.

Along with the fancy watch, the winning bidder (plus one guest) will be given a tour of Porsche’s development HQ in Weissach. 911 boss Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser and Porsche GT chief Andreas Preuninger will be on hand to give one-to-one experiences of the test track as part of that.

Porsche - The Last Ever 991 Porsche 911 Will Be Auctioned Off In A Covid-19 Fundraiser - News

Accompanying the car will be a snazzy book showing the last 991’s assembly process, and the keys will be handed over by Porsche’s North America CEO Klaus Zellmer at a “dedicated event”.

Expect the car to go for significantly more than the £211,599 charged for the Speedster originally.

More Porsche posts

1 comment

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The New Ford Bronco Has Been Leaked Multiple Times, And We're Digging The Two-Door News Listen Carefully: This Next-Gen BMW M3 Prototype Has A Manual Gearbox News This Is The Swoopy, Model S-Rivalling Audi E-Tron GT News Ride On-Board With Max Verstappen In The Aston Martin Valkyrie News Gemballa Mirage GT Smashes Into Four Cars In NYC, Owner Arrested For Drug Driving News Honda Is Putting S2000 Parts Back Into Production News Check Out This 992 Porsche 911 Turbo's Ducktail Spoiler News Check Out Toyota's 5 Awesome SEMA Supra Concepts

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or