The Last Ever 991 Porsche 911 Will Be Auctioned Off In A Covid-19 Fundraiser

The final 991 to roll off the production line - a 911 Speedster - will go under the hammer for the benefit of a Coronavirus relief fund

Of the 233,540 991-generation 911s built by Porsche, this one is particularly special. And not only because it’s a 911 Speedster - as well as being one of the 1948-unit run of open-topped, GT3-engined 911s, it’s also the last 991 ever built. Rather than tuck it away in its huge museum in Stuttgart, Porsche has decided instead to auction it off for charity. Via an online auction from RM Sotheby’s, taking place from 15 - 22 April, proceeds will benefit the United Way Worldwide Covid-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

The Speedster in question has the Heritage Design Pack, adding a GT Silver Metallic paint finish, a white front bumper and big racing numbers. The Heritage Design Chronograph that was offered to buyers of the Pack will be included too. Along with the fancy watch, the winning bidder (plus one guest) will be given a tour of Porsche’s development HQ in Weissach. 911 boss Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser and Porsche GT chief Andreas Preuninger will be on hand to give one-to-one experiences of the test track as part of that.