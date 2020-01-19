The Land Rover Discovery Is The King Of Hauling: End Of Conversation

We recently drove a Discovery + trailer from London to Germany and back, which confirmed that it's the undisputed king of hauling!

A couple of months ago, Ethan, Jack and I drove a 60-year-old VW campervan from London to Germany for our YouTube video ‘Living With A Retro VW Campervan‘. And because we all know how temperamental old cars can be, we made the decision early on to organise vehicular back up in case anything went bang. After a quick head scratch, I realised that my preferred car for the job would be from Land Rover. After all, we were six people strong, 100kg of camera gear heavy and would be towing the campervan back from Germany after filming. Or to Germany if the van imploded en route… I called Land Rover, told them our needs and was offered a Discovery SD6 HSE (3.0-litre diesel with 306bhp and 516lb ft) with every option fitted to make it the ultimate crew car. With that in mind, here are three reasons why that car was the perfect choice:

1. It shrugs off any load

I’ve towed a few cars over the years (including Project Mud-Type that was towed by our old long-term Skoda Kodiaq), and while my impressions of the cars I’ve used have always been positive, the Discovery simply blows them into the weeds. The 4x4’s 2311kg (5095lb) weight is a good place to start because it simply isn’t phased hauling up to 3500kgs (7700lbs), meaning that anything you attach to it, the Disco will drag with ease. The electronically-deployable tow bar (a £1005 option) is also a nice touch, and as you can see, provides entertainment on long journeys…

Under the bonnet, the 3.0-litre V6 produces 516lb ft torque, enabling the combined four-tonne road train to punch past slow-moving traffic quickly and safely. Another of the Discovery’s features that help cement its ‘unrvalled tow car’ prowess is its electronic air suspension that ensures that both the car and trailer are level and stable, no matter what the road conditions.

2. The third row of seats won't cramp your style

Normally, when cars feature ‘three rows of seats’, what they really mean is that there are two rows of seats, with a crude bench plonked in the back and no legroom to speak of. The automotive equivalent of the naughty step, if you like. The Discovery flips this on its head, though, because unlike most seven-seaters, the Disco’s extra two seats actually work. In fact, the six of us were happy in any seat, front or back, thanks to adequate legroom and seat backs that can recline in any row. And with one of the rear-most seats folded flat (because there were six of us, remember), we still had 698 litres of luggage space available for all our gear.

3. No matter where you are, the Disco's got your back

One of the best feelings while driving any car is knowing that your car’s reliable, dependable and always ready to get you out of a sticky situation (it’s a feeling I get rarely with the cars I’m usually in!). Many cars possess these traits, but none more so than the Discovery. That’s because it can go anywhere and tow anything in style and comfort.