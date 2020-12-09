The Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition Is A Birthday Present For The E-Type

Next year, the defining Jaguar will be turning 60. As well as (presumably) readying the party poppers for the E-Type, the British company has a special version of the car’s modern successor planned to mark the occasion.

It’s the F-Type Heritage 60 Edition, and doesn’t it look smashing in Sherwood Green? This solid paint finish Jaguar hasn’t offered since the 60s, and it fits the sports car‘s curvaceous frame very nicely. Finishing off the exterior is a set of diamond-turned, gloss-black 20-inch wheels.