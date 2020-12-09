The Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition Is A Birthday Present For The E-Type
Jaguar will build 60 of these special-edition F-Types to celebrate the anniversary of the legendary E-Type
Next year, the defining Jaguar will be turning 60. As well as (presumably) readying the party poppers for the E-Type, the British company has a special version of the car’s modern successor planned to mark the occasion.
It’s the F-Type Heritage 60 Edition, and doesn’t it look smashing in Sherwood Green? This solid paint finish Jaguar hasn’t offered since the 60s, and it fits the sports car‘s curvaceous frame very nicely. Finishing off the exterior is a set of diamond-turned, gloss-black 20-inch wheels.
There are more nods to the E inside the car, with two-tone Caraway/Ebony Windsor leather upholstery you can’t have on any other F-Type. There’s also a bespoke aluminium finisher for the centre console inspired by the E-Type’s rear-view mirror, embossed 60th-anniversary logos for the headrests, and some E-Type 60 badging. The finishing touches come in the form of special sill treadplates and a Special Vehicle Operations plaque.
Under the skin, it’s all as per the refreshed F-Type R, which means 567bhp from a 5.0-litre supercharged V8, all-wheel drive, and a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds. Along with the extra power and the aesthetic tweaks, the facelift also involved revising the dampers, anti-roll bars and suspension knuckles.
It’s available as either a coupe or convertible, with a starting price of £122,500, compared to £97,315 for the run-of-the-mill F-Type R. Only 60 will be made.
