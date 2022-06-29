The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Looks Like A Cross Between A 1930s Streamliner, Saab And A Porsche 911

Hyundai has revealed its upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 6, with a striking design that will stand out amongst the sea of mundane-looking everyday cars we’ve gotten used to seeing in recent years. It’s already dividing opinion, but according to Hyundai, the main focus for its streamlined design was aerodynamic efficiency. But it also has visual nods to 1930s streamliners, Saabs and possibly even the Porsche 911.

Hyundai’s head of design Simon Loasby decided to take the Ioniq 6’s inspiration from the 1930s – an era which saw the foundations of the harmony between ‘aerodynamics, engineering, technology and design’. He cites the Stout Scarab, Phantom Corsair and 1947 Saab Ursaab as major influences in the car’s unusual design.

It’s also hard to ignore some of the similarities between other cars of the modern era. The Ioniq 6’s duck-tail spoiler and rear light bar looks strikingly similar to that of a Porsche 911. The car’s curved side profile with its pointed tapering side windows is even reminiscent of the Mercedes CLS and Citroen C6.