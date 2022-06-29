The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Looks Like A Cross Between A 1930s Streamliner, Saab And A Porsche 911
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 has just been revealed with a wild design that pays homage to some of our favourite cars
Hyundai has revealed its upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 6, with a striking design that will stand out amongst the sea of mundane-looking everyday cars we’ve gotten used to seeing in recent years. It’s already dividing opinion, but according to Hyundai, the main focus for its streamlined design was aerodynamic efficiency. But it also has visual nods to 1930s streamliners, Saabs and possibly even the Porsche 911.
Hyundai’s head of design Simon Loasby decided to take the Ioniq 6’s inspiration from the 1930s – an era which saw the foundations of the harmony between ‘aerodynamics, engineering, technology and design’. He cites the Stout Scarab, Phantom Corsair and 1947 Saab Ursaab as major influences in the car’s unusual design.
It’s also hard to ignore some of the similarities between other cars of the modern era. The Ioniq 6’s duck-tail spoiler and rear light bar looks strikingly similar to that of a Porsche 911. The car’s curved side profile with its pointed tapering side windows is even reminiscent of the Mercedes CLS and Citroen C6.
The Ioniq 6 has an impressive drag coefficient of just 0.21 – Hyundai’s lowest yet and beating the 0.23 of the Tesla Model 3. The car’s low nose, front active aero, sleek side cameras in place of traditional mirrors (likely an option in the UK) and simple-yet-effective wheel arch gap reducers make this possible.
Technical details of the Ioniq 6 haven’t yet been revealed, but it will likely be powered by 58kWh and/or 77.4kWh like other Hyundai models based on the same E-GMP platform, including the Hyundai Ioniq 5. We’d guess, too, that its better aerodynamic efficiency could mean a range of around 320 miles for the larger battery option.
While the Ioniq 6 has been released with a saloon-style boot, there’s hints that a shooting brake version with a more practical hatchback tailgate could also be on the cards. Simon Loasby has also hinted at a performance version that could take Hyundai’s N badge in a similar vein to the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.
And if you’re wondering why the Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 5 look completely different, it’s because Hyundai describes its model design strategy as being similar to creating chess pieces. In other words, each car is unique, and styled with “diverse lifestyles in mind rather than a one-style-fits-all approach.”
