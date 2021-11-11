The Ferrari BR20 Is A V12 Two-Seater With GTC4Lusso Guts

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The Ferrari GTC4Lusso was killed off just over a year ago, but now it’s back. Kinda. What you see here is the BR20, Ferrari‘s latest ultra-expensive one-off that follows in the footsteps of cars like the Omologata. The GTC4Lusso shooting brake is used as a starting point, but the silhouette is more akin to the 812 Superfast’s coupe body. This is possible thanks to the ditching of the rear seats - with no need to worry about headroom in the back, Ferrari’s designers had a lot more freedom to play with.

Emphasising the new sloping roofline is a pair of ‘arches’ that run from the A-pillar down the length of the car, neatly blending into the rear deck. They briefly separate from the main chunk of the bodywork, providing “flying buttresses” that are a nod to the 599 GTB Fiorano and other Ferrari GTs from the past. There’s a big front grille with an upper exposed carbon fibre ‘lip’, and a radically reworked rear featuring a sizeable diffuser packing active underbody flaps. The new body, which is nearly 8cm longer than a GTC4Lusso’s, is finished off with 20-inch wheels you won’t find on any other Ferrari.

The cabin is much more familiar, although it has been suitably spruced up with brown ‘Heritage Testa di Moro’ leather and silver contrast stitching. Where the rear seats used to be there’s a new luggage deck decorated with oak wood and carbon fibre inserts. Ferrari hasn’t said a whole lot about the mechanical side of the equation, so we’re left to assume it’s all as per a standard GTC4Lusso. That means there’ll be a 6.3-litre, naturally-aspirated V12 under the new bonnet providing 680bhp. This output makes its way to the tarmac via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and an unusual all-wheel drive system that uses an additional two-speed gearbox sitting in front of the engine.