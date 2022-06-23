The Citroen Ami Buggy Sold Out In 18 Minutes
The Ami Buggy’s limited 50 units sold out at lightning speed
When the Citroen Ami Buggy concept was revealed in December 2021, it seemed like it was just another PR exercise to drum up excitement for the new Ami electric quadricycle. We were wrong though; a limited production version of the concept went on sale on 21st of June and all of its 50 units sold out in just 18 minutes, well, 17 minutes and 28 seconds to be precise. Who can blame the 50 lucky buyers, given it’s 2022’s closest thing to a Citroen Mehari.
According to Citroen, there was unprecedented demand for the plucky little quadricycle – almost 1,800 people expressed their interest in the Ami Buggy.
Okay, so the production model has been toned down hugely in comparison to the apocalypse-ready concept that sat on beefy off-road tyres and sported a large bull-bar and an extremely wacky yellow interior, but the road-going version is still suitably unique.
The standard Ami’s blue panels are finished in a khaki colour and the standard doors were removed and replaced with minimalist tubular ones, giving the Ami Buggy a rough-and-ready look. There’s also a canvas roof which can be removed and stored behind the seats.
The Ami Buggy also sits on stylish gold steel wheels and has a sporty-looking spoiler, further helping it stand out from the standard model.
Details on the Ami Buggy’s drivetrain were not announced, but it’s almost certainly powered by the same 5.5kWh battery as the standard model, which gives a range of 46 miles and a top speed of 28mph.
The 50 Ami Buggy models went on sale exclusively in France, but UK punters need not panic – Citroen UK’s managing director Eurig Druce has said that there’s “every conceivable chance we could see future versions of the Ami Buggy on sale in the UK” if the customer demand is there.
If the Buggy’s rapid sell-out time of under 18 minutes is anything to go by, perhaps we could see the rugged little EV go on sale in the UK sooner than we think. Citroen has proved it will listen if fans speak loud enough, especially after the standard Ami was only brought to the UK after so many demanded it.
The Ami Buggy cost €9,790 (approx. £8,400) when it went on sale, but expect prices to be higher if it reaches the UK. The standard Ami’s price was around £1,000 more in the UK than its equivalent price in Europe.
0 comments