The Citroen Ami Buggy Sold Out In 18 Minutes

When the Citroen Ami Buggy concept was revealed in December 2021, it seemed like it was just another PR exercise to drum up excitement for the new Ami electric quadricycle. We were wrong though; a limited production version of the concept went on sale on 21st of June and all of its 50 units sold out in just 18 minutes, well, 17 minutes and 28 seconds to be precise. Who can blame the 50 lucky buyers, given it’s 2022’s closest thing to a Citroen Mehari.

According to Citroen, there was unprecedented demand for the plucky little quadricycle – almost 1,800 people expressed their interest in the Ami Buggy.

Okay, so the production model has been toned down hugely in comparison to the apocalypse-ready concept that sat on beefy off-road tyres and sported a large bull-bar and an extremely wacky yellow interior, but the road-going version is still suitably unique.

The standard Ami’s blue panels are finished in a khaki colour and the standard doors were removed and replaced with minimalist tubular ones, giving the Ami Buggy a rough-and-ready look. There’s also a canvas roof which can be removed and stored behind the seats.