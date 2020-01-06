The Bosch Virtual Visor Aims To Festoon The Simplest Car Part With Tech

Cars are becoming fantastically complicated. Even once straightforward items like door handles and rear-view mirrors have been given tech-focused makeovers, and now, one of the few car parts left alone could soon be reinvented.

The humble sun visor works in the same way it has done for 95 years, but Bosch is suggesting this may change in the future. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the company revealed something it dubs the ‘Virtual Visor’, and it’s considerably more complicated.

The device replaces the usual slab of sunlight-blocking material for an LCD screen. A camera has a good look at your mug, determining where your eyes are and blocking out just enough of the screen so that low sunlight doesn’t blind you. The idea is that you’re left with a much better field of view since the rest of the display is left transparent.