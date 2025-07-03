Prodrive’s Latest Sim Rig Almost Definitely Puts Your Setup To Shame

There’s a decent chance that if you’re reading this, you might have some sort of sim racing setup at home. Whether it’s an entry-level wheel clamped to a desk or a full-on motion-actuated, curved-screen rig, though, we can’t imagine it’s quite as spectacular as this, the latest sim setup from UK motorsport specialist Prodrive.

Prodrive – the outfit that’s overseen things like all of Subaru’s WRC championships, Aston Martin’s GT racing programme and Dacia’s current Dakar Rally effort – first launched its simulator a couple of years ago, and it was already a pretty spectacular thing, featuring a gorgeous curved shell penned by ex-Jaguar styling boss Ian Callum.

Prodrive Racing Simulator - detail

The company, however, has just launched an upgraded version, featuring some tech updates as well as some staggeringly high-end materials for what is, when you boil it down, a very fancy way of playing video games.

Those materials include a greater range of personalisation for the leather upholstery, which comes from Connolly, which also supplies cow peelings for Aston Martin, Ferrari and London’s extremely swishy Connaught hotel. As well as offering a greater range of colours and finishes than before, buyers can also opt for a family crest or logo for the backrest.

Prodrive Racing Simulator - detail

Also bespoke to each commission is a custom plaque created by Vaughtons, the Birmingham-based supplier of badging for companies like Aston Martin and McLaren, as well as jewellery and medals for organisations you might have heard of, like the Olympics and the Royal Family.

Perhaps the most impressive material element, though, is the gloss black beechwood exterior finish for the carbon fibre shell. Made of 16 layers of steam-formed beech, it’s been created by Cornish company Pendennis, best known for building and refitting the sort of gazillionaire’s superyachts you see in places like Monaco and Miami.

Prodrive Racing Simulator - detail

All this makes everything look very nice, while making it sound just as good is a new audio system from Bang & Olufsen. It gets a set of their noise-cancelling Beoplay HX headphones as standard. The even posher H100 items are available as an upgrade, as is an external Beosound A9 speaker.

Actual sim-racing hardware? We’re not too sure of the fine details, but the rig gets a 49-inch curved screen, multifunction wheel and custom-specified pedal box. No price is given, but the old version was a steal at a cool £40,000-ish. Expect this one to be a little more than that, then, but can you really put a price on the ultimate Euro Truck Simulator 2 experience?