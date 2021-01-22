or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 14 minutes ago 0
News

The BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine Is A Long Wheelbase Curio

Exclusive to the Indian market, the Gran Limousine stretches the G20's wheelbase by 110mm

Remind me later
BMW - The BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine Is A Long Wheelbase Curio - News

Demand for saloon cars has been plummeting in Europe and the USA in recent years. Crossovers and SUVs are increasingly raining on the parade of this once hugely popular segment, but there are places in the world where four-door cars still held in high esteem, to the point where there are curious long-wheelbase versions of compact execs in some markets.

Case in point? The India-exclusive BMW 3-series Gran Limousine, which is a G20 with an extra 110mm between the wheels. It slots between the regular 3er and the 5-series, which is about 10cm longer. Niche.

BMW - The BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine Is A Long Wheelbase Curio - News

What’s exclusive to the Indian market is the name - we have already seen a long-wheelbase G20 3-series made for China with the same 110mm growth spurt. It’s more simply called the 3-series Li, with no fancy ‘Gran Limousine’ shenanigans going on.

The Li/GL meanwhile will be built locally at BMW’s Chennai plant, which produces a range of different BMWs sold in the region plus the Indian market Mini Countryman.

BMW - The BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine Is A Long Wheelbase Curio - News

Rear-seat Gran Limousine passengers get an extra 43cm of legroom to enjoy, which isn’t to be sniffed at. Further improving life for anyone sitting at the back, there are various “indulgence features” including a panoramic sunroof, fancy ‘Vernasca’ leather, ambient lighting and something called ‘luxurious rear seat’ which BMW hasn’t expanded upon.

BMW - The BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine Is A Long Wheelbase Curio - News

There’ll be three derivatives at launch, all powered by inline-fours. There’s one diesel, the 320Ld Luxury Line, and two petrols, the 330Li Luxury Line and 330Li M Sport First Edition. Prices range from 51,50,000 rupees to 53,90,000 (roughly £51,500 to £54,000). It’s available in BMW India dealers from today.

More BMW posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The VW Golf GTE HyRACER Concept Is The Worthesee Secret Ruined By COVID-19 News The V6-Powered GT-S Is Now The Only Kia Stinger You Can Buy News The Lucid Air BEV’s 1080bhp Should Blow Out Your Cobwebs News Try To Act Surprised: Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Arrives With 474bhp N/A V8 News The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Looks Fast At The Nurburgring News Plug-In BMW iX Arrives With 500bhp And A 372-Mile Range News There's Now A Complete Kit To Convert A Classic Mini To Electric Power News Take A Look At The Possibly A45-Engined Mercedes-AMG C63

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or