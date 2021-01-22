The BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine Is A Long Wheelbase Curio

Demand for saloon cars has been plummeting in Europe and the USA in recent years. Crossovers and SUVs are increasingly raining on the parade of this once hugely popular segment, but there are places in the world where four-door cars still held in high esteem, to the point where there are curious long-wheelbase versions of compact execs in some markets.

Case in point? The India-exclusive BMW 3-series Gran Limousine, which is a G20 with an extra 110mm between the wheels. It slots between the regular 3er and the 5-series, which is about 10cm longer. Niche.