The Audi R8 Won't Be Killed Off After All, And It's Thanks To The Race Versions

It looks as though the current R8 model will be replaced with an all-new model, most likely sporting an electrified V10

We’d all pretty much accepted that the R8 as we know it is doomed. Audi has made no bones about its wishes to effectively replace it with something fully electric, most likely a supercar loosely based on the wild PB18 concept (below). However, it seems the future of Audi‘s mid-engined monster will pan out a little differently. Speaking to Top Gear, Audi managing director Oliver Hoffman noted that while no firm decision had been made on the car’s platform, “it will be a car with an electrification part”. Note the phrasing “electrification part“ - Hoffman is talking about a hybrid here, not an EV.

The reprieve is thanks in large part to the GT3 and GT4 racing versions of the car, which have propped up the viability of the R8 amid sluggish sales of the road model. “The current model is the base model for our customer racing and we have to fulfil that demand in the future,” Hoffman said. An electric supercar isn’t much use for GT racing, at least not yet, so a hybrid R8 makes perfect sense. The electrical component would help it satisfy tightening emissions regulations on the street while being easy enough to remove from the equation for the track.