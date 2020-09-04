The Aston Martin Victor Is A Retro-Styled Vulcan/One-77 Mash-Up With A Manual 'Box

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

If you’re rich enough, it’s not an issue if Aston Martin doesn’t make quite the car you’re looking for. All you need to do is give the company’s Q people a call, send a big stack of money their way, and wait for the magic to happen. And ‘magic’ is a very appropriate way of describing the division’s one-off, customer-commissioned creation - the Victor.

Q's new creation is named after former Aston Executive Chairman Victor Gauntlett

The carbon fibre bodywork takes inspiration from the V8 Vantage of the 70s and 80s, plus the ‘RHAM/1’ DBS V8-based Le Mans racer. It’s finished in Pentland Green, and around the back, you’ll find Valkyrie-style light elements sitting under a huge ducktail spoiler. The sizeable front splitter, rear diffuser and side skirts all have a satin finish that shows off the carbon weave.

What’s particularly interesting is this isn’t just some re-bodied DBS Superleggera - the innards are just as bespoke as the bodywork. At its core is a refurbished carbon fibre monocoque from the One-77, complete with a 7.3-litre naturally-aspirated V12 from the same car. It’s been fettled to produce 836bhp, up from 750bhp.

As well as being more powerful than it was in a One-77, the V12 also has a better gearbox here - a six-speed manual from Graziano, replacing the old automated manual. It’s Aston’s most powerful ever manual, and its pokiest naturally-aspirated car.