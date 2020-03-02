The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA And GTAm Are 533bhp, Track-Ready Birthday Presents

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but Alfa Romeo hasn’t - as previously rumoured - made a circa-600bhp version of the Giulia Quadrifoglio. However, we aren’t disappointed in the least. First off, the hottest Giulia is already plenty powerful, and secondly, what Alfa Romeo has built instead is right up our street. Ladies and gents, please give a warm welcome to the Giulia GTA and Giulia GTAm.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm gets a high-level spoiler like the optional one on the 156, although it doesn't look as out of place here...

The two models are the poster boys for a glorious return of the Gran Tourismo Alleggerita badge, bringing with them a big increase in track focus. And also power - the gain is a long way from what was being reported, but 533bhp from a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 is not to be sniffed at. In the GTAm, that makes for a 0-62mph time of just 3.6 seconds. Front and rear track widths have increased by 50mm, while the springs, dampers and suspension bushings are all brand-spanking new. The 20-inch centre-locking wheels are especially lovely, and we’ve no doubt the Akrapovic titanium exhaust sounds delicious IRL.

The two new models help celebrate Alfa Romeo's 110th anniversary

The pipes protrude from the middle of a giant new carbonfibre rear diffuser, an aero part that works together with a fresh active front splitter, new side skirts and a redesigned rear spoiler. Opt for the GTAm, and the latter element is replaced with a giant high-level wing that looks like it’s been stolen from a Subaru WRX STI. It’s teamed up with a bigger, less speedbump-friendly front splitter. Other than that, the GTAm is more about what you don’t get, as opposed to what you do. The main omission is the rear seats, replaced with a roll bar to which six-point harnesses for the front carbon racing seats are attached. There are no interior door handles either - belts are used instead - and the glass for the side windows has been ditched for lightweight Lexan polycarbonate.

Both cars get their fair share of carbonfibre panels. Along with the bonnet and roof - already made from carbon on the Quadrifoglio - the GTA and GTAm gain front bumpers, front wheel arches are rear arch inserts made from the stuff. The GTAm inevitably has the edge in terms of weight loss, though - it’s shed 100kg.