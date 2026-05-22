NASCAR world in shock as Kyle Busch dies At 41

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has died at the age of 41 after being hospitalised with what his family described as a "severe illness."

The Busch family, Richard Childress Racing, and NASCAR confirmed the news in a joint statement on Thursday, just days before Busch was scheduled to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.



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"We are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch," the statement read.



"A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans."

No cause of death has been disclosed. The statement asked for the family's privacy to be respected.



Busch is survived by his wife Samantha, 11-year-old son Brexton, and four-year-old daughter Lennix.



Kyle Busch

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Busch, is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history. He won Cup Series championships in 2015 and 2019 with Joe Gibbs Racing and holds the record for most combined wins across NASCAR's three national series with 234 victories—63 in Cup, 102 in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and 69 in the Craftsman Truck Series.

He was in his fourth season with Richard Childress Racing after moving from JGR in 2023. As recently as last weekend, Busch won the Trucks Series race at Dover and finished 17th in the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Eleven days before his death, Busch had radioed his crew near the end of a Cup Series race at Watkins Glen asking for medical assistance, reportedly struggling with a sinus cold made worse by the track's G-forces and elevation changes. He finished that race eighth.

The news has sent shockwaves through the motorsport community. Fellow drivers and team owners have been posting tributes since the announcement.

"Absolutely cannot comprehend this news," wrote Denny Hamlin, Busch's former teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing. "We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB."

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Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflected on their once-difficult relationship, noting that Busch had been the one to reach out and mend fences: "Kyle was one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history. No one can deny that. But he was also a father, a husband, brother, son, and a friend to many. My heart is broken for the Busch family."



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NASCAR owner Rick Hendrick said Busch's death was "an incredibly painful shock," adding: "Kyle was one of the most talented drivers I've ever seen and a racer in the truest sense of the word."

Known by fans as "Rowdy," Busch was a polarising but undeniably talented figure who won Rookie of the Year in 2005 and went on to dominate across all levels of NASCAR competition. He also ran his own team, Kyle Busch Motorsports, in the Truck Series.