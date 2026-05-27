Alfa Romeo is Getting Back into the Hatchback Market

The public may continue to gobble up crossovers and SUVs at a spectacular rate, but especially in Europe, there’s still plenty of love for the traditional family hatchback, as evidenced by a brand that’s been out of the segment for the last six years announcing its comeback: Alfa Romeo.

Alfa’s upcoming product lineup was first hinted at last week as part of a wider presentation for investors in parent company Stellantis, but now, a company spokesperson has divulged some more details, including the previously unannounced news that a new C-segment – that is, roughly Golf-sized – hatchback is in the works.

Alfa Romeo 147

This is a market the company’s traditionally performed well in, with previous models like the Giulietta and 147 providing strong sales for Alfa, so even as the once-dominant segment struggles somewhat against the crossover tide, it makes sense for the Italian company to jump back in.

Little is known about the new model yet, although Alfa has confirmed it’ll get multiple powertrain choices, likely spanning pure combustion, hybrid and electric, and that it’ll be on sale by the end of the decade. It’s set to be based on Stellantis’ newly announced STLA One platform, which consolidates all the mega-corporation’s previously in-development underpinnings into one scalable platform with a view to cutting costs and reducing complexity.

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Alfa Romeo 145

That means it’ll share its bones with plenty of other in-development Stellantis cars, and will likely have a lot in common with other C-segment hatches including potential future versions of the Peugeot 308 and Vauxhall Astra. With Alfa’s slightly more upmarket positioning, it could be poised to offer an alternative to more ‘premium’ hatches like the Mercedes A-Class and BMW 1 Series, both of which have next-gen versions with multiple powertrain choices in the works.

Alfa’s also gone into detail on the other products in its pipeline. They include updates to the Junior, which has provided a massive European sales boost for Alfa since its 2024 launch, a new C-segment SUV, likely to replace the current Tonale and, most tantalisingly for enthusiasts, a new limited-run product as part of its ‘Bottegafuoriserie’ programme, kicked off by the 33 Stradale supercar.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

What’s less clear is what’s happening with the planned replacements for the current, and ageing, Giulia saloon and Stelvio SUV. Successors have long known to have been in development, with prototypes of the next Stelvio even spotted testing, but Alfa now says it’s merely “studying solutions” to replace the current models, suggesting the in-development cars may be on ice for now while Alfa chases higher-volume segments. On the plus side, the uncertainty around their replacements means the current cars – including the sensational Quadrifoglio versions, previously set to die last year – will live on until 2027.

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On more than one occasion in the past, Alfa Romeo has announced a programme of new models only for several to never see the light of day. Hopefully, with the massive £52 million investment programme announced by Stellantis at last week’s presentation, that won’t be the case this time round.