Renault Must Build this Open-Top 4 Beach Car Immediately

In the ’60s and ’70s, there was a niche but hugely fun sub-genre of cars around that could best be described as ‘beach cars’. Think things like the Mini Moke, the Citroen Mehari – simple underpinnings, minimal bodywork, perfect for puttering around chic seaside towns from Biarritz to Byron Bay to, erm, Bridlington. Renault was in on the act too, offering seaside-friendly versions of the original 4 including the Plein Air and JP4.

Now, with a reimagined, all-electric Renault 4 in town, the company has revisited the idea – but only as a concept for now. It’s called the Renault 4 JP4x4 (that’s a lot of fours), and revives the spirit of those original beachfront 4s in brilliant fashion.

Renault 4 JP4x4 concept - rear

It’s based on last year’s 4 Savane concept, which saw ground clearance upped by 15mm and a small second electric motor added to the rear axle for full-time all-wheel drive. That car is rumoured for production, but the JP4x4 feels like it has less of a shout of reaching showrooms.

It loses the regular 4’s greenhouse for an open-roof arrangement, albeit one that incorporates proper rollover protection and an X-frame arrangement for stiffness. It’s now a two-door rather than a four, and said doors are little more than flaps designed to stop occupants falling out on corners. Oh, and Renault's whacked a surfboard on top, because of course it has. The whole thing’s finished off in a new shade, Emerald Green, that nods to a colour available on the original 4.

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Renault 4 JP4x4 concept - interior

Inside, the back seats are gone, and the fronts are a new bucket design trimmed in a mixture of mesh and crepe fabric. Several other bits of the interior get a new textile covering, too.

Frankly, with so few new cars in existence for the sole purpose of having fun, we really hope Renault finds a way to offer a limited run of JP4x4s. The company’s already shown its willingness to give niche products like the 5 Turbo 3E the green light, so maybe there’s a chance that in a couple of years, you might spot one of these on your holiday to the Med, silently whizzing around some people who are inevitably far more glamorous than you.

Renault 4 JP4x4 concept - side

Until then, the JP4X4 concept is making its public debut later this week at the Roland-Garros French Open tennis tournament, which seems a bit weird until you learn that Renault is a major sponsor and is also launching a Roland-Garros Edition of the regular 4 there.

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