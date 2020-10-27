The Aftermarket Has Already Designed A New Face For The BMW M4
Following stinging criticism of the new M4’s grille from just about every quarter outside of Munich, design house Prior-Design has come up with alternatives
The BMW M4 has come in for a fair bit of criticism for its new grille, from the public and media alike. Don’t cancel your order just yet, though, because there is already a more traditional – and more handsome – alternative from a design house.
Prior-Design has release a video (in German) showcasing its new add-ons for the M4, the most obvious of which is a new face with more old-school kidney grilles and a separate lower mesh. Instantly it has us sighing in relief at the renders. The production items are just too… nope, whereas Prior’s subtler efforts tone down the teeth into an iconic BMW nose that’s still all in proportion.
Without speaking the lingo, we can’t tell whether the new nose comes in two guises, one with slightly bigger nostrils than the other (which it looks like it does), or whether it’s just an optical illusion when our host adds a set of black trim add-ons to the outer edges of each aperture. Unfortunately, at the time of writing our resident Deutschsprachiger Alex was indisposed and unable to advise.
As well as a new grille layout, Prior shows off a few of the added extras that, presumably, can be optioned onto the conversion. There are minor trim extras in black (or possibly carbon) or body-colour, there’s a lower and wider stance pushing the wheels out to the edges of the bodywork, and there’s even a wide-body kit. Customer response should dictate which of these items reaches production.
3 comments