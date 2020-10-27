The Aftermarket Has Already Designed A New Face For The BMW M4

The BMW M4 has come in for a fair bit of criticism for its new grille, from the public and media alike. Don’t cancel your order just yet, though, because there is already a more traditional – and more handsome – alternative from a design house.

Prior-Design has release a video (in German) showcasing its new add-ons for the M4, the most obvious of which is a new face with more old-school kidney grilles and a separate lower mesh. Instantly it has us sighing in relief at the renders. The production items are just too… nope, whereas Prior’s subtler efforts tone down the teeth into an iconic BMW nose that’s still all in proportion.