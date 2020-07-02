The AC Brand Is Being Relaunched With Inline-Four And Electric Cobras

Having cropped up only to disappear again numerous times over the last few decades, the AC brand is back. And, of course, the British marque has returned with its most iconic product - the Cobra.

The composite bodywork closely follows that of the original car - known as the Ace before it received a Shelby-fettled Ford engine - and it even still uses the same design of ladder frame as the car from the 1960s. Under the bonnet is the engine from a Mustang, but we’re not talking about the 5.0-litre Coyote V8.

Nope, the new-old Cobra ‘140 Charter Edition’ has been given the 2.3-litre Ecoboost inline-four, here producing 350bhp. That’s plenty for a car weighing 1100kg, but the acceleration figure is a little slower than we’d expect at “about six seconds”. Given that the Mustang which donated the engine is faster despite being less powerful and several hundred kilos heavier, we’re assuming AC’s number is a conservative one.