or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 8 hours ago 5
News

The 720bhp, Track-Only Gordon Murray Automotive T.50s Weighs Just 890kg

Gordon Murray Automotive has revealed a design sketch and initial details for the circuit-only version of its T.50 hypercar

Remind me later
The 720bhp, Track-Only Gordon Murray Automotive T.50s Weighs Just 890kg - News

Not content with building what will surely become the ultimate road car - the GMA T.50 - Gordon Murray is busy prepping the best track toy the world has ever seen. Based on the McLaren F1-succeeding T.50, it’s called the T.50s, and how’s this for a headline stat - it’ll weigh on 890kg.

Thanks largely to the stripping back of the interior, it’s nearly 100kg lighter than the already lithe T.50. Its naturally-aspirated, Cosworth-built V12 has more power to boot. Factoring in the ram-air effect, you’re looking at 720bhp, up from 700bhp in the road car.

A key part of the T.50’s design, Murray is keen to point out, is the lack of aero devices protruding from the body, made possible with a greater reliance on underbody aero plus that wild Brabham BT46-style fan. The track car, however, gets a huge 1758mm-wide delta wing. Also, the fan runs in ‘High Downforce’ mode permanently.

The 720bhp, Track-Only Gordon Murray Automotive T.50s Weighs Just 890kg - News

Thanks to this giant aero piece, the new front splitter and a redesigned rear diffuser, the T.50s is able to generate a whopping 1500kg of downforce. In addition, it can also achieve a face-destroying 2.5 to 3G of braking forces.

Another feature you won’t find on the road car is a Le Mans prototype-style central fin which increases stability, the installation of which required shifting the oil cooling systems to the outer edges of the car. The T.50s rides 30mm lower on magnesium wheels wrapped in off-the-shelf Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s, due to “Murray’s philosophy that even supercars don’t need totally bespoke rubber,” GMA says. There’s no manual gearbox here, with the road car’s transmission swapped for a six-speed sequential racing ‘box.

The price (not including taxes) is £3.1 million, compared to £2.36 for the road car. Only 25 will be made, and since the 100 build slots for the T.50 sold out within 48 hours of the reveal, we should think all of those will be spoken for very shortly.

5 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Cadillac CT4-V And CT5-V Blackwing Models On The Way With Manual Gearboxes News The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Will Cost €335,000 News Dutch Coachbuilder To Make The Two-Door Range Rover That JLR Canned News A Five-Year-Old Was Stopped By Police On His Way To 'Buy A Lamborghini' News Ford Halts Kuga PHEV Sales Over Battery Fires News New RAM 1500 TRX: Everything Is Better With A 702bhp HEMI V8 News A New Audi RS3 Saloon Is Coming To Fill The World With Warbly Goodness News Next Toyota GT86 Arrives Summer 2021 With 260bhp Turbo Engine

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or