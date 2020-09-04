The 720bhp, Track-Only Gordon Murray Automotive T.50s Weighs Just 890kg
Gordon Murray Automotive has revealed a design sketch and initial details for the circuit-only version of its T.50 hypercar
Not content with building what will surely become the ultimate road car - the GMA T.50 - Gordon Murray is busy prepping the best track toy the world has ever seen. Based on the McLaren F1-succeeding T.50, it’s called the T.50s, and how’s this for a headline stat - it’ll weigh on 890kg.
Thanks largely to the stripping back of the interior, it’s nearly 100kg lighter than the already lithe T.50. Its naturally-aspirated, Cosworth-built V12 has more power to boot. Factoring in the ram-air effect, you’re looking at 720bhp, up from 700bhp in the road car.
A key part of the T.50’s design, Murray is keen to point out, is the lack of aero devices protruding from the body, made possible with a greater reliance on underbody aero plus that wild Brabham BT46-style fan. The track car, however, gets a huge 1758mm-wide delta wing. Also, the fan runs in ‘High Downforce’ mode permanently.
Thanks to this giant aero piece, the new front splitter and a redesigned rear diffuser, the T.50s is able to generate a whopping 1500kg of downforce. In addition, it can also achieve a face-destroying 2.5 to 3G of braking forces.
Another feature you won’t find on the road car is a Le Mans prototype-style central fin which increases stability, the installation of which required shifting the oil cooling systems to the outer edges of the car. The T.50s rides 30mm lower on magnesium wheels wrapped in off-the-shelf Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s, due to “Murray’s philosophy that even supercars don’t need totally bespoke rubber,” GMA says. There’s no manual gearbox here, with the road car’s transmission swapped for a six-speed sequential racing ‘box.
The price (not including taxes) is £3.1 million, compared to £2.36 for the road car. Only 25 will be made, and since the 100 build slots for the T.50 sold out within 48 hours of the reveal, we should think all of those will be spoken for very shortly.
