The 720bhp, Track-Only Gordon Murray Automotive T.50s Weighs Just 890kg

Not content with building what will surely become the ultimate road car - the GMA T.50 - Gordon Murray is busy prepping the best track toy the world has ever seen. Based on the McLaren F1-succeeding T.50, it’s called the T.50s, and how’s this for a headline stat - it’ll weigh on 890kg.

Thanks largely to the stripping back of the interior, it’s nearly 100kg lighter than the already lithe T.50. Its naturally-aspirated, Cosworth-built V12 has more power to boot. Factoring in the ram-air effect, you’re looking at 720bhp, up from 700bhp in the road car.

A key part of the T.50’s design, Murray is keen to point out, is the lack of aero devices protruding from the body, made possible with a greater reliance on underbody aero plus that wild Brabham BT46-style fan. The track car, however, gets a huge 1758mm-wide delta wing. Also, the fan runs in ‘High Downforce’ mode permanently.