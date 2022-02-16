The 677bhp, 1000Nm Mercedes EQE 53 Will Do 0-62mph In 3.3 Seconds

Mercedes has revealed two new AMG versions of its EQE electric saloon, and they're both very fast

A new Mercedes-AMG EV is here, and yes, it has some typically bonkers performance figures. Ready? The EQE 53 produces 677bhp and 737lb ft of torque (or more neatly, 1000Nn) in boost mode, providing a 0-62mph time of 3.3 seconds, a tenth brisker than the bigger but more powerful EQS 53. The caveat is you need at least 70 per cent charge to complete the sprint in that time, otherwise boost is unavailable a couple of tenths are added. Speaking of, sitting nice and low in the EQE 53’s ‘EVA2’ platform is a 90.6kWh battery pack, which is shared with another electric AMG making its debut today - the EQE 43. The lesser AMG EQE is hardly wanting for power with 469bhp on tap, making 0-62mph possible in 4.2 seconds.

Both can take up to 170kW from a fast charger, making it possible to add around 110 miles of range in 15 minutes. The 43 has the edge in terms of range, but only just, with a WLTP figure of up to 331 miles compared to the 53’s 322 miles. Both of these numbers could improve over time thanks to over-the-air updates aimed at the battery management system. Whichever you go for, AMG-specific permanently excited motors feature at both ends of the car, although the 53’s feature beefed-up internals, higher currents and a different inverter.

The AMG’d EQE siblings get a suspension setup based on that of the EQS and AMG GT Four-Door ‘Coupe’. There are air springs and adaptive dampers plus AMG wheel carriers, suspension links and anti-roll bars. An all-wheel steering system meanwhile turns the rear wheels up to 3.6 degrees - in the opposite direction to the fronts below 37mph, and in unison above that speed. The AMG EQEs will need every trick in the book to feel agile, however, as it’s currently impossible to stuff such a big battery pack in a car without a huge weight figure. For this car, that number is 2525kg (kerb). As such, it needs some suitably vast brakes, with 415mm front discs and six-piston calipers featuring as standard. The optional carbon-ceramics are even bigger at 440mm.