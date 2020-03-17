The 2020 Isle Of Man TT Won't Be Happening Due To Coronavirus Concerns
As efforts to curtail the Coronavirus pandemic ramp up worldwide, this year's TT has become the latest casualty
The start of the 2020 motorsport calendar is beginning to a look a little quiet. As ever-stricter measures from governments and organisations across the globe come into force to limit the spread of the Coronavirus and the Covid-19 disease it causes, multiple events have been either postponed or cancelled outright.
The latest high-profile casualty is the Isle of Man TT. Originally due to take place from 30 May to 13 June, the plug has now been pulled. In a statement, Isle of Man Minister for Enterprise Laurence Skelly said:
“The decision to cancel has not been taken lightly and all options including postponement and delaying the decision have been considered in detail. Representatives from the Isle of Man Government will now discuss the implications with all relevant businesses, stakeholders and individuals affected by this cancellation, which it recognises will be significant.
‘With the visitor restriction in place for the foreseeable future we wanted to make the decision now to give businesses, visitors and all involved stakeholders time to manage the impact going forward. The Isle of Man, and the Isle of Man TT, are faced with unique challenges regarding COVID-19 and making this decision will provide certainty to teams, competitors, sponsors and stakeholders of the event and to visitors across the globe.
‘The decision also aims to provide reassurance for our residents and healthcare professionals that the health and well-being of the Isle of Man’s residents is the single biggest priority and focus of this Government.”
The announcement follows the last-minute cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix plus the postponement of the China, Vietnam and Bahrain GPs, the cancellation of the Qatar MotoGP round and many more besides in the motorsport world.
This is the first major motorsport event to be cancelled so far in the future, however, which makes us wonder what other occasions are going to be for the chop in the near future.
