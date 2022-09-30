Tesla Cybertruck Able To “Serve Briefly As A Boat”, Says Elon Musk

Oh, Elon. We’re well used to Tesla boss Elon Musk’s Twitter shenanigans by now. Some of the things he says are impressive, but some are more likely to be false. After all, how many times have the Roadster, Semi and Cybertruck been delayed?

The latest ‘news’ on the Tesla Cybertruck is that it’ll be “waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy”. Musk posted this in a tweet on Thursday, with a follow-up tweet saying the Cybertruck “needs be able [sic] to get from Starbase to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel”.