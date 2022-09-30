Tesla Cybertruck Able To “Serve Briefly As A Boat”, Says Elon Musk
In a tweet on Thursday, the Tesla boss said the Cybertruck will be waterproof. Sure, Elon
Oh, Elon. We’re well used to Tesla boss Elon Musk’s Twitter shenanigans by now. Some of the things he says are impressive, but some are more likely to be false. After all, how many times have the Roadster, Semi and Cybertruck been delayed?
The latest ‘news’ on the Tesla Cybertruck is that it’ll be “waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy”. Musk posted this in a tweet on Thursday, with a follow-up tweet saying the Cybertruck “needs be able [sic] to get from Starbase to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel”.
Now, a couple of things. If it’s reportedly capable of crossing seas, how brief is brief? You don’t want to be setting off across a large body of water only for the truck to start filling up with the wet stuff, like something out of an old Top Gear feature.
Second thing. Tesla isn’t known for its build quality, especially when it comes to panel gaps. If the production-ready Cybertruck has the same panel gaps as the Model 3 and Model Y, it’ll be able to serve as a boat very briefly. As one user replied, “technically all cars can serve as a boat ‘briefly’”.
The Cybertruck is set to cost more than the $40,000 price initially suggested, according to Musk at a shareholder meeting last month. As for when it’s coming out, the latest guess is sometime in 2023. Let’s wait and see.
