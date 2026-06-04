Theon’s Latest Porsche 911 Restomod is a Carbon-Bodied Masterpiece

If, like every tech millionaire craving a slice of the analogue as a contrast to your digitally-defined life, you want a restomodded air-cooled Porsche 911, but the waiting list for one of Singer’s ‘Reimagined’ cars stretches too far into the future, you can do a lot worse than making a call to Theon Design instead.

Over the last few years, the UK-based outfit has built up a happy reputation for restomodded 911s that don’t particularly break the mould established by Singer all those years ago, but that you still desperately want. Since the California company stopped accepting orders for its original Classic Study a few years back to focus on stuff like the DLS and Turbo, Theon’s arguably been the go-to for 911 restomods that maintain the purity of the original car’s shape.

Theon Design carbon-bodied Porsche 911 restomod - rear

As is the norm for restomods, there’s pretty much infinite scope to get creative with materials and specifications, as evidenced by one buyer who apparently wanted something shaped like a classic 911 but that would be capable of giving a modern GT3 a bloody nose. That led to this, a carbon-bodied, naturally aspirated 4.0-litre screamer complete.

Like all of Theon’s conversions, it started life as a 964-generation 911, the one built between 1989 and 1994 and at greater risk of disappearing every day as more and more get backdated, restomodded and reimagined. Its flat-six engine has been reworked to the highest grade offered by Theon, displacing 4.0 turbo-free litres and producing 421bhp and 364lb ft of torque, sent through a six-speed manual to the rear wheels.

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Theon Design carbon-bodied Porsche 911 restomod - engine bay

This one also gets Theon’s drive-by-wire throttle, allowing selectable maps ranging from ‘Town’ through ‘Race’ and finishing up at the excellently named ‘Raucous’. That last one also pops up the active rear spoiler and switches the exhaust to its naughtiest setting, allowing it to make the most of the engine’s carbon intake trumpets.

Other technical highlights include five-stage-adjustable semi-active suspension from TracTive, but this commission’s real party piece is its full carbon body. Helping it achieve a weight of just 1,146kg with fluids on board, the 367bhp/tonne power-to-weight ratio exceeds that of a modern 911 GT3.

Theon Design carbon-bodied Porsche 911 restomod - interior

The car’s been painted in the traditional and subdued Porsche grey known (for some reason) as Crayon, while various accents including the brake callipers are finished in lurid Lizard Green. Those highlights are continued among the black leather interior, which also features a pair of Recaro RS bucket seats and a period-correct Becker Mexico head unit.

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Theon founder Adam Hawley said of the car: “Every Theon commission reflects the person it’s built for, and this car is a particularly good example of that. While the air-cooled 911 remains at its core, the brief pushed us towards something more contemporary in its appearance, materials and character.

Theon Design carbon-bodied Porsche 911 restomod - front

“The Crayon Grey and Lizard Green palette, the smoked lighting, and the more technical surface finishes give the car a very modern presence, but without losing the restraint and simplicity that make the original 911 so enduring. For us, the challenge is always finding the right balance between evolution and respect.”

The unnamed owner is one of just six people worldwide who’ll take delivery of a Theon commission in 2026, with prices starting at £430,000. And before you ask, no, that doesn’t include a donor 964.