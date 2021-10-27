Take A Look At The Trailer For Top Gear Series 31
A new series of Top Gear lands in November, and here’s what you can look forward to
The next series of Top Gear is set to launch in November, and this trailer gives us a glimpse of what the boys have been up to. Top Gear series 31 comes eight months after March’s series 30 premiere.
While the last series of Top Gear was hampered by strict Covid restrictions, the new season looks set to be a return to some sort of normal. If you count spewing milk all over a Mercedes EQC as normal, that is.
The EQC is part of an electric car triple test and, like the Grand Tour’s Lochdown special, it involves taking caravans off-road. Paddy, Chris and Freddie test it against a Polestar 2 and Audi e-tron Sportback.
Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of petrol power to look forward to. Highlights look set to include a Silverstone track battle between the Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio GTAm, McLaren 765LT and Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition, plus a test of the Lamborghini Huracan STO and Rolls-Royce Dawn.
The trio have also headed out to Iceland for one segment, and look out for some Zorbing too.
Despite regulations lifting, we expect this series will still be quite short. It’s likely to consist of six episodes, each shown on the BBC in the traditional Sunday night slot. Are you excited for it?
