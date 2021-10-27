or register
Ben Custard profile picture Ben Custard 22 minutes ago
News

Take A Look At The Trailer For Top Gear Series 31

A new series of Top Gear lands in November, and here’s what you can look forward to

Remind me later

The next series of Top Gear is set to launch in November, and this trailer gives us a glimpse of what the boys have been up to. Top Gear series 31 comes eight months after March’s series 30 premiere.

While the last series of Top Gear was hampered by strict Covid restrictions, the new season looks set to be a return to some sort of normal. If you count spewing milk all over a Mercedes EQC as normal, that is.

Take A Look At The Trailer For Top Gear Series 31 - News

The EQC is part of an electric car triple test and, like the Grand Tour’s Lochdown special, it involves taking caravans off-road. Paddy, Chris and Freddie test it against a Polestar 2 and Audi e-tron Sportback.

Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of petrol power to look forward to. Highlights look set to include a Silverstone track battle between the Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio GTAm, McLaren 765LT and Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition, plus a test of the Lamborghini Huracan STO and Rolls-Royce Dawn.

Take A Look At The Trailer For Top Gear Series 31 - News

The trio have also headed out to Iceland for one segment, and look out for some Zorbing too.

Despite regulations lifting, we expect this series will still be quite short. It’s likely to consist of six episodes, each shown on the BBC in the traditional Sunday night slot. Are you excited for it?

Make sure you don’t miss the week’s top car stories and our best offers by signing up to the Car Throttle newsletter!

0 comments

Recommended News Toyota Supra 2JZ Manual Sells For $201k (Updated) Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Riding The Nurburgring In Torrential Rain Is Nervy And Fascinating To Watch News The Subaru WRX Wagon Is Back After 14 Years Away, But There's A Catch News The SEC Is Investigating VW Over Its 'Voltswagen' Stunt News Here's The 'New' 2022 R35 Nissan GT-R In Its Millennium Jade Glory News The Lancia Delta Is Coming Back As An Electric Vehicle News You Can Buy The Electric London Black Cab As A Camper Van News FCA Salesperson's Employee Discount Scam Cost The Company $8.7m News We're Getting Serious Batmobile Vibes From This Bonkers Electric Fan Car

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or