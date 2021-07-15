'The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown' Shown In New Trailer

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The long wait for an extra hit of The Grand Tour will soon be over. Following on from A Massive Hunt, released way back in December 2020, will be ‘The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown’. As alluded to in the title, it was filmed in Scotland amidst the backdrop of the Coronavirus pandemic. The theme here seems to be American cars, mostly centred around a Lincoln Continental Mark V driven by Jeremy Clarkson, a fourth-gen Cadillac Coupe DeVille piloted by James May, and Richard Hammond’s Chrysler Imperial LeBaron Crown Coupe.

The former Top Gear hosts will also be tooling about in other American cars including a Ford Mustang, a Chevrolet Camaro and, erm, a Plymouth Voyager. The YouTube video’s blurb describes the episode as “a grand tour adventure through the Scottish coastal roads” featuring “overheated engines, shouting, plenty of tea, and a whole load of classic car chaos”. It’ll tick all of the usual boxes we’ve come to expect, from purposeful car accidents to creative caravan destruction. The feature-length episode will be streaming on Amazon Prime from 30 July, just a few weeks on from the platform’s release of Clarkson’s Farm. The latter show hasn’t, as some outlets claimed, been cancelled after just one series. Amazon has yet to sign off on a second outing for the show, Clarkson tweeted a few days ago, but given its rave reviews (it’s rated as five stars on Amazon and has an IMDB audience score of 9.3/10), this seems like a bit of a given.