The RWD Lamborghini Huracan STO Is A Road-Legal Track Car With GT3 Racing Influence

With the help of Squadra Course, Lamborghini has transformed the Huracan into a hardcore track car that can still be used on the road

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The Huracan Performante may be long gone, but it now has a kinda/sorta successor. And it’s more hardcore. Way more hardcore. What you’re looking at is the Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologata), the result of Lamborghini tasking its Squadra Corse motorsport arm with bestowing Super Trofeo and GT3 racing knowledge on the mid-engined supercar. The familiar 5.2-litre, naturally-aspirated V10 is present and providing the same 631bhp as it does in the Performante, but here, it feeds the rear wheels exclusively. Thanks to the loss of the associated prop and drive shafts and the extensive use of carbon fibre in the car’s construction (75 per cent of the exterior panels are made from the stuff), it has a dry weight of 1339kg - 43kg less than the Perf.

Those new panels include a gorgeous redesigned rear deck incorporating an air scoop and an FIA WEC-style stabiliser fin, just behind which is a high-level, three-position adjustable wing. At the front, there’s a whole new front-hinged clamshell incorporating the bumper, hood and front wings. The clamshell or ‘cofango’ (a portmanteau of the Italian words for hood and fender) has a special shape to help push airflow over the wing portions, which are louvred to eject air from the wheelhouses and reduce pressure. The bumper section features new vents that channel air to the central radiator, and at the bottom, there’s a splitter which guides airflow under the STO’s reshaped floor and to the new rear diffuser. Finally, there are some lovely NACA ducts topping the rear wheel arches, which both act as air intakes for the V10.

It’s at this point you’re probably expecting me to say the magnesium wheels are fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s or Pirelli P Zero Trofeo Rs, but no - Lamborghini has opted for Bridgestones. We’re merely told it has “bespoke Bridgestone Potenza tires” available in road or track-oriented compounds, but we reckon they’re probably the Re17 model. The chassis is modelled on that of the Huracan racers, with tracks that are 10mm wider at the front and 16mm girthier at the back. The anti-roll bars are new, and the suspension bushings have been stiffened. It also gets something the Huracan Evo RWD does without - a rear-axle steering system.