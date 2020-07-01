The New Triple Motor Audi E-Tron S Develops 500bhp And Nearly 1000Nm

Thanks to where battery technology is at right now, no modern electric car is light. The Audi E-Tron, however, has a particular issue with weight - at a porky 2565kg, it’s considerably bulkier than Jaguar’s I-Pace.

As such, despite having almost 400bhp to its name, performance is brisk rather than laugh-out-loud fast. For anyone wanting a 0-62mph time briefer than 5.7 seconds, though, Audi now has a solution - the E-Tron S.

Also available in swoopier Sportback form, the S adds a new three-motor powertrain. This has been made by shifting the standard E-Tron’s rear motor to the front axle and fitting two uprated versions of that same unit at the back.

This gives the E-Tron S 491bhp and 717.6lb ft of torque (nearly 1000Nm) to play with for eight-second “boost periods” when the driver sets the car to ‘S’ mode. 0-62mph takes just 4.5 seconds, and the top speed is 130mph.