Top Gear's Paddy McGuinness Crashes A Lamborghini Diablo Into A Field
Presenter McGuinness thankfully escaped injury after leaving the road in a Diablo while filming for the next Top Gear series
Filming for the latest series of Top Gear took an expensive turn this week. While filming a 1990s supercar segment in North Yorkshire, presenter Paddy McGuinness went off the road in a Lamborghini Diablo, causing damage to the front and rear end of the car. Oops.
The two other cars brought along for the trip, a Jaguar XJ220 and a Ferrari F40, weren’t involved. In a video posted on his Instagram account, McGuinness confirmed that - thankfully - he wasn’t injured during the accident, which happened on the B6255 near Ribblehead.
Lancs Live has posted some images of the stricken Diablo being taken away on the back of a lorry, and although the front and rear bumpers look toast, the rest of it looks pretty straight. “Fingers crossed we’ll get the cars up and running again,” said McGuinness, who blamed the accident on wet weather and the unruly nature of the Diablo.
In a statement, the BBC said:
“During Top Gear filming in North Yorkshire today presenter Paddy McGuinness’s car skidded and left the road, coming to an almost immediate stop.
“Paddy was quickly taken to the production unit base for medical checks and is unhurt. No other vehicles were involved and the Police, who had been monitoring filming, were quickly on the scene to assist.
“Safety on Top Gear is always the production team’s priority and the vehicle’s speed at the time was within the road’s limit of 60mph.”
The organisation announced last month that Top Gear would be one of the first of its first shows to restart filming, after the production of entertainment programmes ceased due to Covid-19. Strict social distancing measures are to be used, and stars will have to do their own hair and make-up, which McGuinness and co-presenter Chris Harris appear to have used as an excuse to bleach their hair. Lovely.
We would have expected series 29 of the show - the third outing for the new-look presenter line-up, which also features Freddie Flintoff - to air this summer. However, due to the delay in filming, autumn seems more likely. It won’t be the globe-trotting affair we’re used to thanks to travel restrictions, but this 90s supercar episode will certainly make up for it with some drama…
