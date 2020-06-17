Top Gear's Paddy McGuinness Crashes A Lamborghini Diablo Into A Field

Presenter McGuinness thankfully escaped injury after leaving the road in a Diablo while filming for the next Top Gear series

Filming for the latest series of Top Gear took an expensive turn this week. While filming a 1990s supercar segment in North Yorkshire, presenter Paddy McGuinness went off the road in a Lamborghini Diablo, causing damage to the front and rear end of the car. Oops. The two other cars brought along for the trip, a Jaguar XJ220 and a Ferrari F40, weren’t involved. In a video posted on his Instagram account, McGuinness confirmed that - thankfully - he wasn’t injured during the accident, which happened on the B6255 near Ribblehead.

Lancs Live has posted some images of the stricken Diablo being taken away on the back of a lorry, and although the front and rear bumpers look toast, the rest of it looks pretty straight. “Fingers crossed we’ll get the cars up and running again,” said McGuinness, who blamed the accident on wet weather and the unruly nature of the Diablo. In a statement, the BBC said:

“During Top Gear filming in North Yorkshire today presenter Paddy McGuinness’s car skidded and left the road, coming to an almost immediate stop. “Paddy was quickly taken to the production unit base for medical checks and is unhurt. No other vehicles were involved and the Police, who had been monitoring filming, were quickly on the scene to assist. “Safety on Top Gear is always the production team’s priority and the vehicle’s speed at the time was within the road’s limit of 60mph.”