Here's Your First Look At Top Gear Series 30

Series 30 of Top Gear is arriving 'soon', confirmed in a new trailer packed with a smorgasbord of old and new cars

It’s round three for Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris, an unconventional Top Gear presenter line-up which works surprisingly well despite a little too much shouting. A new trailer has landed for series 30 of the show, TG’s eighth outing since the departure of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. It’s just a short teaser, but a lot of stuff is condensed into the 30-second runtime. For the group challenges, we have the trio going on a road trip in their dad’s cars (including an E21 BMW 3-series), plus some sort of challenge involving a Vauxhall Monaro, TVR Griffith and a Ferrari 355 (and possibly a duathlon).

The Stig will be pulling Flintoff down a runway in an Ariel Nomad (with the latter wearing titanium shoes), while one episode will feature a face-off between n Extreme E off-road racer and, erm, a bloke on a jetpack. So far, so Top Gear. In terms of newer metal, we’ll see Harris throwing shapes in the Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Sian at Bruntingthorpe. Although not shown in the trailer, we do know the sensational Toyota GR Yaris is set to appear.