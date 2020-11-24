Rolls-Royce’s ‘Neon Nights’ Are The Definition Of New Money

In an effort to prove you don’t have to order a Black Badge model in black, Rolls-Royce has unveiled three rather vivid new specials

Rolls-Royce must be getting tired of people ordering its roguish Black Badge series of cars in the colour for which they’re named, because three new neon-bright versions have just emerged. The Black Badge versions of the Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan, described in the Goodwood factory as the wild kids of the family, have each been given their own ultra-limited-edition neon colour to help them break out of the black-on-black image buyers have perhaps tramlined the cars into.

Originally commissioned by American buyers, Rolls itself has provisionally added three more of each to the production line – if any further cash-rich disco fanatics decide they need a fluorescent Roller in their collection. Each colour is inspired by something in the natural world. If you’re game, the two-door Wraith special is yours in Lime Rock Green, a ‘near-luminous’ shade you might have seen before on the Australian tree frog. There are Lime Rock Green trim accents on the grey leather upholstery.

This particular Black Badge Dawn, the drophead sister of the Wraith, shines eye-burningly bright in Eagle Rock Red. The colour comes from the flowers of the ‘Ōhi‘a lehua tree, a Hawaiian native. Inside there’s grey leather, but a different shade to the lime green car’s, and the upholstery accents are Koi Red. A step-up in size gets you the Cullinan SUV. This iteration of the “edgy” Black Badge is covered with a colour inspired by the wings of an exotic butterfly called Periander metalmark. This vibrantly neon blue is found across south and central America, and here it lies over Arctic White leather. Interestingly, Rolls has re-used Lime Rock Green for the accents on the upholstery for a serious degree of contrast.