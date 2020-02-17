Suspected Drink Driver Launches BMW M4 Over Roundabout

A woman in Long Beach, California inadvertently tested out the flying abilities of a BMW M4 last Thursday. The unidentified driver - who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence - was caught on CCTV slaming into a roundabout, launching her car into the air.

The car was going fast enough to send a boulder sat in the middle of the intersection flying into two parked cars. The M4 came to rest after hitting a parked Mazda 3 further down the road and out of frame. Given that the second car to be hit by the boulder - a Camaro - was pushed into the Chevrolet crossover parked in front, the total number of vehicles involved in the wreck was five. One hell of an insurance claim.