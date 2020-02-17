Suspected Drink Driver Launches BMW M4 Over Roundabout
A driver in Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of DUI after dramatically launching an M4 over a roundabout
A woman in Long Beach, California inadvertently tested out the flying abilities of a BMW M4 last Thursday. The unidentified driver - who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence - was caught on CCTV slaming into a roundabout, launching her car into the air.
The car was going fast enough to send a boulder sat in the middle of the intersection flying into two parked cars. The M4 came to rest after hitting a parked Mazda 3 further down the road and out of frame. Given that the second car to be hit by the boulder - a Camaro - was pushed into the Chevrolet crossover parked in front, the total number of vehicles involved in the wreck was five. One hell of an insurance claim.
Incredibly, no one was seriously injured by the M4’s flight and subsequent crash landing. ABC7 quotes witness Tish Herrera as saying, “It was like a massive explosion, and all of the sudden everybody’s up and you can see that the boulder’s in the middle of the street”. She added, “The young woman that hit this white car…she just got out of the car like nothing happened”.
Another eyewitness Stephen Ruble estimated that the BMW was travelling “about 100 mph”. An investigation into the bizarre incident is said to be ongoing.
